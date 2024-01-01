DONE DEAL: Juventus confirm Ajax move for Rugani

Juventus have announced Daniele Rugani has moved to Ajax.

Rugani has moved to Ajax on a season-long loan. There is no permanent option included.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juve confirmed today: "At Juventus since 2012 when, at just 18 years old, he began his adventure in black and white with the Primavera team with which he won an Italian cup in the category.

"Since that year, Daniele has had many experiences both with our colors on him, both in his loan spells at Empoli first and then at Rennes and Cagliari.

"Daniele grew up wearing the Juventus shirt, arriving, as mentioned, at just eighteen and celebrating his 30th birthday a few days ago. Eight seasons in Turin, interspersed with stages in Ligue 1 first and then in Sardinia, in which the 1994-born player made 148 appearances in official matches, scoring 11 goals and adding 11 trophies to his very personal palmarès: 5 championships, 4 cups Italy and 2 Italian super cups.

"Now a new adventure away from Italy is ready for Rugani: good luck Daniele!"