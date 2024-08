Celtic, Venezia chasing Man City winger Ndala

Manchester City winger Joel Ndala is attracting fresh transfer interest.

The 18 year-old is on the radars of Ajax and promoted Serie A outfit Venezia, says the Manchester Evening News.

Ndala was with City for their summer preseason tour of the US and saw action against Celtic and Chelsea.

He is an England U18 international and City are willing to consider an outright sale for the youngster.

Premier League enquiries have also arrived for Ndala in recent days.