Southampton youngster still a big target for Lazio

Southampton star Charly Alcaraz is still a target for Italian Serie A club Lazio.

The capital club are very serious about bringing in the talent, who spent last season at Juventus on loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alcaraz, who is highly rated in Italy, is the subject of another loan offer from Lazio.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, they are said to be offering a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

That would mean Lazio get to keep the player for this season, but have to purchase him before the loan expires and for a set fee.

The fee in question would be anywhere from €10 million to €12 million for Alcaraz.