DONE DEAL: Juventus announce permanent Kalulu signing

Juventus have announced the permanent signing of Pierre Kalulu from AC Milan.

The France defender had moved to Juve on a season-long and the Bianconeri have now made his stay permanent.

Kalulu has signed a deal to 2029 with Juve, which have paid €14.3m plus €3m in bonuses.

Juve announced this morning: "It’s a first birthday in Bianconero for Pierre Kalulu! 

"The French defender turns 25 today, 5 June, 2025, and we say ‘first’ because after a first season on loan, the club have executed the option to make his move permanent.” 

The deal means Kalulu will be part of Juve's squad for the Club World Cup this month.

