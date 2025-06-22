Inter Milan president Marotta: Calhanoglu must ask to leave

Inter Milan president Beppe Marotta insists there's no plan to lose Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey midfielder is a target for Galatasaray, however Marotta says he's had no sign that Calhanoglu is unsettled.

He told Sportmediaset: “I can say that we’re in constant contact with him, and I haven’t noticed any discomfort or dissatisfaction about being here. He’s currently injured and training separately, but over the past few days he’s consistently shown great respect and professionalism.

“We have nothing to reproach him for. The rumours going around are typical of the transfer market, amplified by this official competition, around which certain comments — some even deliberately misleading — tend to circulate.

"Unless the player comes forward and explicitly expresses the desire to leave — but that hasn’t happened so far.”

Meanwhile, Marotta admits Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny is under consideration.

He added, "He's a player who is in our notebook but we have not yet begun full negotiations. We will do it calmly as we do not know Parma’s stance yet – but I do not deny we are interested.”