DONE DEAL: Genoa sign West Ham winger Cornet

West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet has found a home in Italy for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old will be spending the rest of the term at Genoa, having previously been at Southampton.

Cornet’s spell with the Saints was cut short by new boss Ivan Juric, who wants to bring in other players.

Now he will head to Serie A, hoping that he can earn regular game time in the coming weeks.

Genoa are 12th in the table and managed by former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira.