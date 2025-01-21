Tribal Football
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection

DONE DEAL: Genoa sign West Ham winger Cornet

Ansser Sadiq
West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet has found a home in Italy for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old will be spending the rest of the term at Genoa, having previously been at Southampton.

Cornet’s spell with the Saints was cut short by new boss Ivan Juric, who wants to bring in other players.

Now he will head to Serie A, hoping that he can earn regular game time in the coming weeks.

Genoa are 12th in the table and managed by former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira.

