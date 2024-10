Genoa have signed free agent Gaston Pereira.

The Uruguay international has moved to Genoa this week, signing to the end of the season.

Pereira joins Genoa after coming off contract at Cagliari last summer.

He arrives as cover for Ruslan Malinovsky, who has been ruled out for the season.

The 29 year-old had four years on the books at Cagliari.