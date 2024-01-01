Nappi urges Genoa to deal in Balotelli

Genoa are emerging as a new option for free agent Mario Balotelli.

The former Italy striker, 34, has been in talks with Intercity in Spain after leaving Adana Demispor over the summer.

However, a Serie A return is now being considered.

Balotelli was linked with Torino last week, but he is now interesting Serie A rivals, where coach Alberto Gilardino has problems with his attack.

And the move has the support of former Genoa star Marco Nappi, who says: "Mario Balotelli as a player is beyond discussion. He can make the difference and score several goals: exactly what Genoa needs at this moment."