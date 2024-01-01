Ex-Leicester boss Ranieri open to management return

Leicester City hero Claudio Ranieri has resisted the chance to come back to club football.

Ranieri left Cagliari in May and announced his retirement from the sport effective immediately.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the 72-year-old has left management, the ex-Leicester City Premier League winning manager is not done with the sport.

“I miss the adrenaline of football a bit and I have received a few phone calls, even from Italy,” Ranieri told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I admit I was tempted to come back right away, but in the end I resisted.

“My idea remains the same as at the end of May. I'm waiting for an adventure that excites me, something fun, preferably a European national team.

“At club level I think I'm done, but then you know how strange football is. Never say never.”