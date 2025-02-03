Chelsea star Félix agrees deal to join AC Milan on loan until end of the season

Chelsea star Félix agrees a deal to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season

Chelsea have agreed a deal for forward João Félix to join Italian giants AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.

As reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal has been agreed despite Felix joining the club just six months ago from Atletico Madrid for £46.3m. Felix has only made three Premier League starts in the 2024-25 season under manager Enzo Maresca who has decided to let him leave.

“João Félix to AC Milan, here we go! Official bid accepted by Chelsea for straight loan with no buy option.

“Salary covered by AC Milan and package in excess of £5m with loan fee.

“João now set for AC Milan medical after his green light to the move last night.”

Felix has six-and-a-half years left on his Stamford Bridge contract but is unlikely to get the game time he needs any time soon under the Italian head coach. The Portuguese striker is reportedly still in London but is about to travel to Milan to undergo medical tests and sign his contract with the Rossoneri.

In early January, Maresca confirmed why Felix has barely featured since his arrival from Atletico Madrid.

"The only thing I've said since the start is it's difficult to play games with so many attacking players,” the Chelsea boss told reporters.

“If Joao plays it means that Cole doesn't play, or if Joao plays he has to play with Cole together but it depends on the game.

“For me it's quite easy, we have three players that are more or less similar, Joao and Cole and Christo.”

Maresca continued: “Joao has played some games, Christo has played, they both played against Ipswich, they both played Southampton and Leicester. In some games we can play with them all together but not every game.”