Mendes in London as AC Milan and Chelsea haggle over Felix terms

Agent Jorge Mendes is in London this morning attempting to engineer a move out of Chelsea for client Joao Felix.

The Portugal international attacker is a confirmed target for Aston Villa, where sports chief Monchi talked up the prospect of a deal on Spanish radio last week.

However, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Mendes has an offer from AC Milan and is pushing Chelsea to release Felix before the winter market deadline falls tonight.

Milan are insisting on a free loan for Felix, with no fee or obligation to buy clause involved. They also want Chelsea to pay a percentage of the player's wages for the remainder of the season.

As such, rather than do things remotely, Mendes is hoping to reach an agreement with Chelsea in face-to-face negotiations today.