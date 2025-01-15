DONE DEAL: Genoa defender Vogliacco joins Parma

Genoa defender Alessandro Vogliacco has joined Parma.

Vogliacco has moved to Parma on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

Parma confirmed today: "With 12 appearances and 2 goals in this Serie A, Alessandro arrives in yellow and blue to continue to assert his skills and characteristics, which allowed him to earn the captain's armband of his last club, Genoa."

Vogliacco said: "I'm very happy to be part of such an important club, playing for a club with so much history fills me with pride. I have a crazy desire to get on the field with my teammates to help the team reach its goals. I'm aware that there will be a fight, but in football, as in life, I'm convinced that this is an indispensable element for those who want to obtain joy and satisfaction."

Parma sports director Mauro Pederzoli said: “Alessandro will enrich the defensive department of our team and we are convinced that his qualities will be of help to the entire squad.

"In this sense, it is an operation that we strongly wanted to conclude in the first part of the winter transfer market session, precisely to facilitate his settling in as quickly as possible. We are happy to embrace him and to have him already available to the coach and the technical staff from today."