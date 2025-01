Parma defender Woyo Coulibaly has confirmed he's joining Leicester City.

Coulibaly has posted a social media to farewell Parma and their fans.

The fullback is due to put pen to paper with Leicester on Tuesday.

“A simply unforgettable adventure experienced with you. Thank you for everything, Parma Calcio,” declared Coulibaly.

With Parma, the Frenchman made 88 appearances.