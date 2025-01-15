Man Utd stepping up plans for Parma keeper Suzuki

Tribal Football
Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki is back on the radar of Manchester United.

TalkSPORT says United are again watching Suzuki this season.

The Japan international left Sint-Truidense for Parma last summer.

The 22-year-old has played 19 matches in Serie A and kept a clean sheet three times.

Suzuki was close to joining United as early as the summer of 2023, but did not want to be a backup to André Onana and chose Sint-Truidense.

His contract runs until the summer of 2029. Parma hopes to keep him for at least one more season.

