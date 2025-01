Premier League side Leicester City are in the process of completing a new signing.

The Foxes are set to bring in full-back Woyo Coulibaly from Parma for a very modest fee.The Mail states that Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team are only going to pay around £3 million.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coulibaly was a key member of Fabio Pecchia's side in the 2023-2024 season.

He helped them get back to Serie A, but has not played as much this season.