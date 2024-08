DONE DEAL: Fiorentina deal in ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea

Fiorentina have clinched a deal for free agent David de Gea.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper has penned a 12 month deal with the Viola, which includes an option for another year.

De Gea passed his medical on Friday ahead of putting pen to paper.

The Spain international has been out of the game since his release by United a year ago.

He joins Fiorentina on a salary of €1m.