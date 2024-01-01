Cauet impressed by Fiorentina swoop for De Gea and Richardson

Former Inter Milan midfielder Benoit Cauet is backing David de Gea for success with Fiorentina.

The former Manchester United has committed to a one-year deal with Fiorentina with an option for another year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cauet told Radio FirenzeViola: "It makes no sense to present him as a reserve, he just needs to be physically well.

"He has international and global talent. Beyond the age is a goalkeeper of great depth and can also make a great contribution in terms of experience."

On fellow new signing Amir Richardson, the former Reims midfielder, Cauet also said: "This year he did very well in Ligue 1, before he had also done well in the lower leagues, he is a different player from Tessmann, who in my opinion is already ready.

"As far as Amir Richardson is concerned, he is a complete midfielder and has great potential both offensive and defensive situations are very good, he has excellent first control but he needs to improve on verticalisations."