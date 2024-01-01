Ex-Man Utd keeper De Gea AGREES Fiorentina contract

Tribal Football
Former Manchester United shot stopper David de Gea has found a new team.

The Spaniard has been without a club for the past year since his United deal expired.

However, De Gea is now back at the top level, having agreed a deal to join Fiorentina.

Per Fabrizio Romano and other sources, he has a total agreement with La Viola.

De Gea is still only in his early 30s and will feel that he has plenty of years in him.

The Spaniard was linked with a move to Newcastle United last winter, but no deal materialized.

