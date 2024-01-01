Tribal Football
Reims midfielder linked to Everton and Tottenham in HUGE move
Reims midfielder Amir Richardson is being linked with a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old could be heading to England in the coming weeks amid interest from three teams.

Everton, Tottenham and Leicester City, per L’Equipe, are said to be in the market.

There is also interest from other nations, as the likes of Fiorentina and Ajax are circling.

Reims value the Moroccan midfielder at around £10.5 million, putting him well in range of any Premier League team’s budget.

