Fiorentina closing deal for Reims midfielder Richardson

Fiorentina are closing a deal for Reims midfielder Amir Richardson today.

TMW says the Viola have agreed a €10m deal with Reims for Richardson, plus bonuses and a percentage of his sale.

Richardson has also agreed a contract to 2029 with Fiorentina worth around €1m-a-season.

The Morocco international made 28 appearances and scored three goals for Reims last term.

His move is set to be rubberstamped later today.