DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat

Fenerbahce have signed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

After spending the second-half of last season on-loan with Manchester United, Amrabat joins Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce over a loan to buy arrangement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amrabat moves to Fener on a €2m loan and can be bought outright for €13m.

“We wish our new player a career full of titles in the yellow and blue striped jersey,” announced the Viola.

“Thank you for your professionalism, Sofyan, shown until the 120th minute in your final match with the lily on your chest.”