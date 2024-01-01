Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd still to close Obi-Martin signing
The Bomb Squad? How Chelsea are becoming less and less a proper football club by the day
Chelsea offer Disasi to Newcastle
DONE DEAL: Chelsea close signing of Man Utd winger Sancho

DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat

DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat
DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Fiorentina midfielder Amrabat
DONE DEAL: Fenerbahce sign Fiorentina midfielder AmrabatAction Plus
Fenerbahce have signed Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

After spending the second-half of last season on-loan with Manchester United, Amrabat joins Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce over a loan to buy arrangement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amrabat moves to Fener on a €2m loan and can be bought outright for €13m.

“We wish our new player a career full of titles in the yellow and blue striped jersey,” announced the Viola.

“Thank you for your professionalism, Sofyan, shown until the 120th minute in your final match with the lily on your chest.”

Mentions
Serie AAmrabat SofyanFenerbahceFiorentinaSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Atletico Madrid chasing midfield pair Gabri, Amrabat
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans
STILL ON? Man Utd go back to Fiorentina about new Amrabat deal