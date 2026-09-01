Everton have confirmed the sale of striker Beto to Serie A side Fiorentina.

The 24-year-old joined Everton from Udinese back in the summer of 2023, going on to score 25 goals in his 113 games across all competitions.

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Beto has now left David Moyes’ side and returned to Italy with Fiorentina for a reported permanent move worth £16 million.

He comes in as a replacement for Italy international Moise Kean, who has joined Cesc Fabregas’ Como on loan with an obligation to buy at a cost of €40m.

In turn, Everton are now set to sign USMNT striker Folarin Balogun from Monaco to help fill the void left by the giant Portuguese.

Everton posted a farewell to Beto on social media, saying: “We can confirm Beto has joined Serie A side Fiorentina on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

“Everyone connected with Everton thanks Beto for his dedication, commitment and service. We wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career in Italy.”