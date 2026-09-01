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Roma insist Chelsea target Kone won't be sold despite Fernandez to Man City latest

Roma insist Chelsea target Kone won't be sold despite Fernandez to Man City latest
Roma insist Chelsea target Kone won't be sold despite Fernandez to Man City latestPhoto Goal Pix / Alamy / Profimedia

Roma are reportedly adamant they won't sell Chelsea target Manu Kone despite Enzo Fernandez's expected move to Man City.

Fernandez, 25, finally looks set to get his wish and leave the Stamford Bridge club to reunite with former manager Enzo Maresca at Man City.

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It’s understood that City will pay a joint British record fee of £125 million for the midfielder, matching what Alexander Isak cost Liverpool last summer.

So, Chelsea are now on the hunt for a replacement as we enter the final hours of the summer transfer window, with Roma’s Kone, 25, reportedly on their shortlist.

According to The Athletic, however, Roma have no intention of parting ways with the Frenchman this late in the window.

Speaking to reporters after their win over Lecce on Monday (August 31), Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini made his stance clear.

“Manu leaving? I do NOT have that feeling, absolutely not,” he said.

“No one from the club informed me about that. Our ownership group also has no plan to sell players, at all”.

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Enzo FernandezManu KoneManchester CityChelseaPremier LeagueSerie AFootball transfers

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