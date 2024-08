DONE DEAL: Espanyol sign Roma defender Kumbulla

Espanyol have signed Roma defender Marash Kumbulla.

Kumbulla moves to Espanyol on a season-long loan.

The Serie A club confirmed: "AS Roma announces that it has reached an agreement with Espanyol for the temporary transfer of Marash Kumbulla until 30 June 2025.

"Arriving from Hellas Verona in 2020, the defender - born in 2000 - has made 68 appearances in Giallorossi, scoring 4 goals.

"Good luck, Marash!"