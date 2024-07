Real Betis in talks with Leeds for Llorente

Real Betis are in talks with Leeds United for Diego Llorente.

Betis signed permanently Marc Roca from Leeds this week and are now in talks to add defender Llorente.

The Spain stopper has been on-loan with AS Roma for the past 18 months and is up for sale at Elland Road.

Relevo says talks are underway between Betis and Leeds over a deal for Llorente.

Leeds are seeking to get close to the €20m they paid Real Sociedad for Llorente in 2020.