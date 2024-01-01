Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Roma sign Girona striker Dovbyk
AS Roma have signed Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

Dovbyk was in Rome on Friday to pass his medical and sign terms.

The Ukarine international moves to Roma for a fee rising to €38m.

The striker joins Roma as last season's LaLiga Pichichi Trophy winner as the competition's top goalscorer.

"Last season was fantastic for me, but the time had come to take a step forward," Dovbyk said. "(The pressure) will be different. Girona are a small team in Spain; Roma are an important entity in Italy with a lot of history.

"It won't be the same. I know the pressure will be there, but football without pressure isn't football."

