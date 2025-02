Empoli have signed Fiorentina striker Christian Kouamé.

Kouame moves to Empoli on-loan to the end of the season. The arrangement doesn't include a permanent option.

The striker was a late substitute in yesterday's 2-1 win for Fiorentina against Genoa.

He now has signed with Empoli, where he is expected to secure greater playing opportunities.

Kouame's deal with Fiorentina runs to 2027.