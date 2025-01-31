Fiorentina president Commisso: Some people wanted me to sack Palladino

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is happy with the progress of the team under coach Raffaele Palladino.

Commisso has revealed there was pressure from some confidants to sack Palladino during their slump earlier this season.

He told TeleMia: "Up to a certain point, then we started making mistakes... Someone from outside wanted to fire the coach but I kept him, of course.

"We won the last match against Lazio, we hope to have changed course and that the market will bring us more players. We are in sixth place and we hope to get as high as possible, in the Europa League and maybe even in the Champions League.

"I love Raffaele very much, we're fine. I don't need to take coaches away from other teams."