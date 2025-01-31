Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Fiorentina president Commisso: Some people wanted me to sack Palladino

Carlos Volcano
Fiorentina president Commisso: Some people wanted me to sack Palladino
Fiorentina president Commisso: Some people wanted me to sack PalladinoFiorentina/Facebook
Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is happy with the progress of the team under coach Raffaele Palladino.

Commisso has revealed there was pressure from some confidants to sack Palladino during their slump earlier this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TeleMia: "Up to a certain point, then we started making mistakes... Someone from outside wanted to fire the coach but I kept him, of course.

"We won the last match against Lazio, we hope to have changed course and that the market will bring us more players. We are in sixth place and we hope to get as high as possible, in the Europa League and maybe even in the Champions League.

"I love Raffaele very much, we're fine. I don't need to take coaches away from other teams."

Mentions
Serie APalladino RaffaeleFiorentinaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Fiorentina signing Mari says Monza farewell
Agent Vigorelli delighted placing Kayode at Brentford
Fiorentina coach Palladino slams "absurd" reports after victory over Lazio