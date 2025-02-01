DONE DEAL: Como welcome Valle and Ikone on-loan

Como have clinched two signings in the last 24 hours.

Como have landed winger Jonathan Ikone from Fiorentina and fullback Alex Valles from Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both players join Como on-loan for the remainder of the season.

“Alex is a talented young defender with a solid foundation from his time at Barcelona and valuable experience gained during his loan at Celtic. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be a great asset to our squad,” Como coach Cesc Fabregas told the club's official website.

The 20-year-old added: “I’m delighted to be here and excited about the project being built at Como 1907. I really like the style of play here and I think it suits me well. I spoke with Fàbregas, and he has given me a lot of confidence. I believe we share the same vision. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new teammates”.

Valle had a loan with Celtic cut short before joining Como.

Ikone's deal, meanwhile, includes a permanent option.

“Jonathan’s dynamic style of play, versatility and experience in top-flight football will be invaluable to us,” said Cesc.

“His ability to break down defences and create opportunities aligns perfectly with our attacking philosophy.”

The French winger also said: “I’m really happy to be here and want to give my all to help the team win. Before arriving, I spoke with Fàbregas and assistant coach Diego Perez, whom I know from my time at Lille. The coach explained the project and his ideas to me, and I really appreciate his approach because he loves attacking football and always aims to play it as much as possible. Como is also a beautiful city—I’ve already taken a walk by the lake, and it was wonderful.”