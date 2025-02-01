DONE DEAL: Como welcome Valle and Ikone on-loan
Como have landed winger Jonathan Ikone from Fiorentina and fullback Alex Valles from Barcelona.
Both players join Como on-loan for the remainder of the season.
“Alex is a talented young defender with a solid foundation from his time at Barcelona and valuable experience gained during his loan at Celtic. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively will be a great asset to our squad,” Como coach Cesc Fabregas told the club's official website.
The 20-year-old added: “I’m delighted to be here and excited about the project being built at Como 1907. I really like the style of play here and I think it suits me well. I spoke with Fàbregas, and he has given me a lot of confidence. I believe we share the same vision. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new teammates”.
Valle had a loan with Celtic cut short before joining Como.
Ikone's deal, meanwhile, includes a permanent option.
“Jonathan’s dynamic style of play, versatility and experience in top-flight football will be invaluable to us,” said Cesc.
“His ability to break down defences and create opportunities aligns perfectly with our attacking philosophy.”
The French winger also said: “I’m really happy to be here and want to give my all to help the team win. Before arriving, I spoke with Fàbregas and assistant coach Diego Perez, whom I know from my time at Lille. The coach explained the project and his ideas to me, and I really appreciate his approach because he loves attacking football and always aims to play it as much as possible. Como is also a beautiful city—I’ve already taken a walk by the lake, and it was wonderful.”