DONE DEAL: Como coach Cesc welcomes Ali Jasim arrival

Como have signed Iran winger Ali Jasim.

He joins from Al-Kahrabaa and has penned a three-year deal with Como.

Jasim said, “I am thrilled to announce my signing with Como 1907. This is an important milestone in my football career and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me and helped me reach this milestone.

"I am happy to start this new chapter in Italy and I can't wait to give my best with Como 1907. I would like to thank coach Cesc Fàbregas and the management for the trust they have placed in me and I promise to work hard for achieve success with the club and make the Iraqi people proud. Thank you all for your continued support."

Como coach Cesc Fabregas stated: “We believe that Jasim is a player of great quality and that he has the potential to grow quickly here with us in Como. He has already shown great performances in the national team and in the Asian Champions League and we hope that this translates into an impact in Italy as soon as possible next season."