Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switch

Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist is on the move this week.

The young stopper has been left out of Chelsea's US tour squad, with it expected he will be moving out on-loan for the new season.

Gilchrist is interesting Cesc Fabregas' Como in Italy, while he also is subject of enquiries from Championship clubs. Leeds, Preston and Blackburn Rovers are all keen.

Gilchrist made his Premier League debut last season and also scored his first senior goal for the Blues.

The defender has come through the youth system at Cobham.