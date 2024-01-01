Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement
Man Utd willing to bid big for PSG starlet Simons
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
PSG make move for Man Utd attacking pair Sancho, Fernandes

Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switch

Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switch
Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switch
Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switchAction Plus
Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist is on the move this week.

The young stopper has been left out of Chelsea's US tour squad, with it expected he will be moving out on-loan for the new season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gilchrist is interesting Cesc Fabregas' Como in Italy, while he also is subject of enquiries from Championship clubs. Leeds, Preston and Blackburn Rovers are all keen.

Gilchrist made his Premier League debut last season and also scored his first senior goal for the Blues.

The defender has come through the youth system at Cobham.

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGilchrist AlfieChelseaBlackburnPrestonChampionshipSerie AComoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Championship trio chasing Chelsea defender Gilchrist
Chelsea defender Gilchrist attracts loan interest
Como make move for Chelsea defender Gilchrist