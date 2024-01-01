Como chief Suwarso delighted with market work; reveals plans for key Italian addition

Como chief Mirwan Suwarso says they're delighted with their market work so far.

Suwarso admits they're happy with their swoop for Roma striker Andrea Belotti as they prepared for their Serie A campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: "Before arriving at Belotti we had spoken with (Memphis) Depay before the European Championships began in Germany, but he was only an alternative to Gallo.

"(Alberto) Moreno and (Pepe) Reina? We looked for people who can help (Cesc) Fabregas bring his vision of football."

Suwarso also said: "Our desire is to have an Italian column. With Arthur, however, we talked, but then we moved on We are looking for an experienced name, who knows the Italian championship."