Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer
Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!

Como chief Suwarso delighted with market work; reveals plans for key Italian addition

Como chief Suwarso delighted with market work; reveals plans for key Italian addition
Como chief Suwarso delighted with market work; reveals plans for key Italian addition
Como chief Suwarso delighted with market work; reveals plans for key Italian additionAction Plus
Como chief Mirwan Suwarso says they're delighted with their market work so far.

Suwarso admits they're happy with their swoop for Roma striker Andrea Belotti as they prepared for their Serie A campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Cronache di Spogliatoio: "Before arriving at Belotti we had spoken with (Memphis) Depay before the European Championships began in Germany, but he was only an alternative to Gallo.

"(Alberto) Moreno and (Pepe) Reina? We looked for people who can help (Cesc) Fabregas bring his vision of football."

Suwarso also said: "Our desire is to have an Italian column. With Arthur, however, we talked, but then we moved on  We are looking for an experienced name, who knows the Italian championship."

Mentions
Serie ABelotti AndreaComoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Como sign Roma striker Belotti
Chelsea leave Gilchrist in London to setup loan switch
Como to announce signing of Varane