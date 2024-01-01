Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd haggling with Chelsea over Sterling terms
Ancelotti upset with Real Madrid players: You don't win by walking
Al-Ettifaq interested in signing Chelsea starlet before transfer deadline

DONE DEAL? Chiesa on way to Liverpool as Juventus accept offer

DONE DEAL? Chiesa on way to Liverpool as Juventus accept offer
DONE DEAL? Chiesa on way to Liverpool as Juventus accept offer
DONE DEAL? Chiesa on way to Liverpool as Juventus accept offerAction Plus
Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa is ready to sign for Liverpool.

The Italy international has approved the move, with Liverpool to pay a cut-price €13m to sign the Euros winner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chiesa has been frozen out at Juve and encouraged to find himself a new club before Friday's transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons.

"Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today.

"Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed."

Mentions
Serie AChiesa FedericoLiverpoolJuventusFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
Liverpool pushing to sign Juventus outcast Chiesa
Liverpool consider free agent Rabiot
Liverpool rival Juventus for RB Leipzig defender Simakan