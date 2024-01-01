DONE DEAL? Chiesa on way to Liverpool as Juventus accept offer

Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa is ready to sign for Liverpool.
The Italy international has approved the move, with Liverpool to pay a cut-price €13m to sign the Euros winner.
Chiesa has been frozen out at Juve and encouraged to find himself a new club before Friday's transfer.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "BREAKING: Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons.
"Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today.
"Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed."