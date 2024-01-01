DONE DEAL: Binks 'thrilled' as he leaves Bologna for Coventry

Former Bologna defender Luis Binks is delighted signing permanently with Coventry City.

The stopper spent last season on-loan with the Sky Blues and has now committed to a four-year deal.

He said, "I think I said several times last season that the goal was to stay and I'm thrilled. Working with this group can only be a good thing for me.

"I get along with everyone, on and off the pitch, and that's a very important thing. I had to be patient last season, but I had some wonderful moments, especially that game at Wembley against Manchester United.

"It was a special moment that I would like to relive. Can't wait to start July 1st. It's great to be back and it's always been my goal. I enjoyed every single minute. I'm very happy and it will be really special to put the shirt back on next season. I never felt alone on loan."