Chelsea in talks over move for €100m-rated striker

Chelsea are reportedly in talks over a summer move for Eintracht Frankfurt's €100m-rated striker Hugo Ekitike as they seek to bolster their attacking line-up.

Chelsea are prioritising a deal to bring a new striker to Stamford Bridge this summer with the 22-year-old reportedly on their shortlist.

Enzo Maresca’s side have been linked with moves for Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, and Victor Gyokeres but, according to RMC Sport, Chelsea have entered advanced discussions to sign Ekitike.

Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with the Frenchman who has managed to score 22 goals and provide 12 assists in his 48 games this season.

The West London club will doubtless be hoping they can secure Champions League football with a win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, handing them a major transfer boost.