Man United make Ruben Amorim sack decision after Europa League heartbreak

Man United have made a decision regarding Ruben Amorim's future after their devastating Europa League final defeat to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game to win the Europa League and end the club’s 17-year trophy drought.

Missing out on the Europa League title means Ruben Amorim and his Man United side will miss out on European football next season.

Domestically, the highest United can finish is 16th as they prepare to face Aston Villa in the last game of the season, marking their worst ever Premier League campaign.

Still, according to The Times, United will stick with the once highly regarded Portuguese manager regardless of defeat to Tottenham.

It was reported earlier this week that Amorim had to be talked out of resigning earlier in the season so it remains to be seen whether he will want to remain at the club.