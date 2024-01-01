DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coup

Besiktas have announced the stunning signing of Lazio captain Ciro Immoibile.

Immobile breaks ties with Lazio after eight years with the club.

The 34 year-old striker has signed a deal to 2026 worth €6m-a-year.

Besiktas announced on Saturday: “Besiktas Football Inc. have informed KAP that an agreement has been reached with the player and his club regarding the transfer of professional football player Ciro Immobile.

Lazio have accepted an offer of €3m from Besiktas for the veteran.