Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coup

DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coup
DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coup
DONE DEAL: Bestikas pull off stunning Immobile coupAction Plus
Besiktas have announced the stunning signing of Lazio captain Ciro Immoibile.

Immobile breaks ties with Lazio after eight years with the club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 34 year-old striker has signed a deal to 2026 worth €6m-a-year.

Besiktas announced on Saturday: “Besiktas Football Inc. have informed KAP that an agreement has been reached with the player and his club regarding the transfer of professional football player Ciro Immobile.

“An agreement has been reached with the player and his club regarding the transfer of professional football player Ciro Immobile. An agreement has been reached with the player for two seasons, starting from the 2024-25 season, and the player will be paid a guaranteed net fee of €6,000,000 for each season.”

Lazio have accepted an offer of €3m from Besiktas for the veteran.

Mentions
Serie AImmobile CiroBesiktasLazioSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio president Lotito responds to Besiktas Immobile rumours
DONE DEAL: Lazio sign Hatayspor midfielder Dele-Bashiru
Lazio president Lotito ponders selling and trying again for Greenwood