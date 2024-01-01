Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola unhappy with Grealish on bench
Man Utd reach agreement with Paris Saint-Germain star
Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move
Man Utd starlet set for Burnley medical in huge career move

DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Atalanta keeper Musso

DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Atalanta keeper Musso
DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Atalanta keeper Musso
DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid sign Atalanta keeper MussoLaLiga
Atletico Madrid's signing spree has continued today with the capture of Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Atalanta signed  Musso from Serie A rivals Udinese in the summer of 2021. The goalkeeper has since played 99 competitive matches and kept 32 clean sheets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Musso helped win the Europa League last season and has  two caps for Argentina.

Now Atlético Madrid have taken the 30-year-old  on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Spanish giants have a mandatory purchase option if certain conditions are met.

Mentions
Serie AMusso JuanAtalantaAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
Real Sociedad working free agency market for new centre-half signing
SNAPPED: Roma chief Ghisolfi in Girona for Dovbyk talks