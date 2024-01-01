Tribal Football
Most Read
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...
Man Utd turn to Burnley midfielder Berge
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon

Mancini Jr joining Deco staff at Barcelona

Mancini Jr joining Deco staff at Barcelona
Mancini Jr joining Deco staff at Barcelona
Mancini Jr joining Deco staff at BarcelonaLaLiga
Andrea Mancini is joining the management staff at Barcelona.

The son of Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini, Andrea has been on the books of Manchester City and now has his sporting director qualifications.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He was working as sporting director with Sampdoria last season.

The former midfielder also worked as a scout for Daniele Prade with Fiorentina between 2019-2023.

Mancini is joining Barca chief Deco's team and will work alongside vice-president Rafa Yuste and loans chief Bojan Krkic.

 

Mentions
LaLigaMancini RobertoMancini AndreaBarcelonaManchester CityFiorentinaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Juventus turn to Man City fullback Couto
Markus Schopp exclusive: Why Baggio so special; playing with Guardiola at Brescia; the growing impact of Austrian football
Man City, Barcelona target Kimmich offers Bayern Munich hope