Mancini Jr joining Deco staff at Barcelona

Andrea Mancini is joining the management staff at Barcelona.

The son of Saudi Arabia coach Roberto Mancini, Andrea has been on the books of Manchester City and now has his sporting director qualifications.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was working as sporting director with Sampdoria last season.

The former midfielder also worked as a scout for Daniele Prade with Fiorentina between 2019-2023.

Mancini is joining Barca chief Deco's team and will work alongside vice-president Rafa Yuste and loans chief Bojan Krkic.