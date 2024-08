Atalanta pull out of deal for Almeria fullback Pubill

Atalanta have pulled out of a deal for Almeria fullback Marc Pubill.

A fee of €16m plus €4m in bonuses had been agreed between the two clubs.

However, concerns over Pubill's medical has seen La Dea pull out of the transfer today.

The Spain gold medal winner had been in Bergamo since Saturday night. However, he has now returned home.

For their part, Atalanta will resume their search for a new fullback addition.