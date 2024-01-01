DONE DEAL: Atalanta land released Roma keeper Patricio

Atalanta have snapped up released Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Patricio arrives just as Juan Musso departs for Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

The veteran keeper joins Atalanta as a free agent after being released by Roma.

Atalanta announced today: "Atalanta BC is pleased to announce that in the current season, 2024/25, Rui Pedro dos Santos Patrício, known simply as Rui Patrício, will wear the Nerazzurri shirt.

"The 36-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper during his long and prestigious career, he played over 700 matches in club teams and over 100 with the Portuguese national team with which he won the 2016 European Championship and the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League as a protagonist."