DONE DEAL: Stuttgart sign Atalanta striker Toure

El-Bilali Toure has left Atalanta for VfB Stuttgart.

The striker has signed with Stuttgart on-loan for the season. Toure will move for a €4m fee, which includes a permanent option for a total of €20m. The deal also includes a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Toure said upon putting pen to paper: “I’m really happy to wear the VfB jersey next season.

"VfB is a big club with great fans. I’m really looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga and of course in the Champions League, and I’m really looking forward to getting to know my new teammates."

