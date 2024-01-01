DONE DEAL: Atalanta land Torino wing-back Bellanova

Atalanta have clinched the signing of Torino wing-back Raoul Bellanova.

The Italy international joins La Dea for a fee of €20m up front plus €5m in bonuses.

Bellanova has signed a deal with Atalanta to 2029.

The club announced: “Atalanta BC are glad to announce the permanent signing of footballer Raoul Bellanova from Torino.

"The 24-year-old wingback native of Milan joins the Nerazzurri after imposing himself as one of the best assist providers of the 2023/24 Serie A season.

“The Percassi and Pagliuca families and the whole Club would like to extend a warm welcome back to Raoul and wish him the best of luck in his future personal and team endeavours as a Nerazzurro.”