DONE DEAL: Atalanta complete signing Genoa striker Retegui

Atalanta have completed the signing of Genoa striker Mateo Retegui.

The Italy international joines La Dea for a fee of €25m rising to €28m in bonuses.

Advertisement Advertisement

Retegui arrives initially to cover the absence of Gianluca Scamacca, who is out for six months after undergoing ACL surgery.

Genoa signed Retegui a year ago for €15m from Tigre, having initially taken him on-loan for six months.

Atalanta are currently preparing to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup this week.