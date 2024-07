DONE DEAL: Al-Ittihad sign Roma midfielder Aouar

Al-Ittihad have signed Roma midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Aouar leaves Roma for a fee of €12m plus bonuses.

The midfield schemer joined Roma a year ago in a free transfer from Olympique Lyon.

Last season, Aouar scored four goals in 25 competitive games for Roma.

However, Aouar struggled for regular action with Jose Mourinho being axed for Daniele de Rossi halfway through the season.