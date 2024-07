AC Milan chasing West Ham fullback Emerson

West Ham fullback Emerson Palmieri is a target for AC Milan.

Sky Italia says Milan are seeking to bring Emerson back to Italy this summer.

The Rossonero are showing concrete interest in the Italy international.

Milan have been following Emerson for some time and now have opened negotiations with West Ham.

The 29-year-old scored one goal and provided two assists in 47 competitive matches last season.