Al Hilal face paying huge fee to prise Leao away from AC Milan

Al Hilal are facing paying a record fee if they're to land Rafael Leao.

TMW says Al Hilal have made the AC Milan star their No1 summer transfer target.

Milan president Gerry Cardinale is aware of Al Hilal's plans, but is insisting Leao won't be sold for less than his €175m buyout clause.

Al Hilal are yet to make their offer, but it will be delivered in the coming weeks.

For his part, Leao is staying calm while with Portugal at the Euros, though is not shutting any doors at this stage.