DONE DEAL: AC Milan sign Tottenham fullback Emerson

AC Milan have announced the signing of Tottenham fullback Emerson Royal.

Milan have paid €15m plus €2m in bonuses for the Brazil international.

Emerson has signed a four-year contract with Milan, which also includes a 12 month option. He is set to receive €3m-a-year.

Milan have handed Emerson the No22 shirt.

The defender, 25, spent three years with Tottenham, making over 100 appearances.