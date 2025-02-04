DONE DEAL: AC Milan announce signing Chelsea attacker Felix

AC Milan confirmed the signing of Chelsea attacker Joao Felix this morning.

Felix's deal was rushed through as Milan beat the deadline to close his transfer.

Milan announced on Tuesday morning: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that it has acquired the sporting performance of the footballer Joao Félix Sequeira from Chelsea FC on a temporary basis. The Portuguese striker signed a contract with the Rossoneri Club until June 30, 2025.

"Born in Viseu (Portugal) on November 10, 1999, he grew up in the Portuguese Youth Sectors between Padroense and Porto, before moving to Benfica with which he made his debut in the First Team in 2017 and won a Portuguese championship. In 2019 he moved to Atletico Madrid with which he won La Liga, before also wearing the shirts of Barcelona and Chelsea. In his career, Joao Félix scored 75 goals in 258 appearances.

"Joao, in June 2019 he made his debut in the Portuguese national team, with which he has 45 appearances and 9 goals and won the 2019 Nations League.

"Joao Félix will wear the number 79 Rossoneri shirt."