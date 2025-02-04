Tribal Football
Most Read
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Man Utd's Amass to stay after no suitable loan offers received

DONE DEAL: AC Milan announce signing Chelsea attacker Felix

Carlos Volcano
DONE DEAL: AC Milan announce signing Chelsea attacker Felix
DONE DEAL: AC Milan announce signing Chelsea attacker FelixAC Milan
AC Milan confirmed the signing of Chelsea attacker Joao Felix this morning.

Felix's deal was rushed through as Milan beat the deadline to close his transfer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milan announced on Tuesday morning: "AC Milan is pleased to announce that it has acquired the sporting performance of the footballer Joao Félix Sequeira from Chelsea FC on a temporary basis. The Portuguese striker signed a contract with the Rossoneri Club until June 30, 2025.

"Born in Viseu (Portugal) on November 10, 1999, he grew up in the Portuguese Youth Sectors between Padroense and Porto, before moving to Benfica with which he made his debut in the First Team in 2017 and won a Portuguese championship. In 2019 he moved to Atletico Madrid with which he won La Liga, before also wearing the shirts of Barcelona and Chelsea. In his career, Joao Félix scored 75 goals in 258 appearances.

"Joao, in June 2019 he made his debut in the Portuguese national team, with which he has 45 appearances and 9 goals and won the 2019 Nations League.

"Joao Félix will wear the number 79 Rossoneri shirt."

Mentions
Serie AJoao FelixAC MilanChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea star Félix agrees deal to join AC Milan on loan until end of the season
Mendes in London as AC Milan and Chelsea haggle over Felix terms
Chelsea reject opening AC Milan proposal for Felix