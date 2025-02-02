Chelsea reject opening AC Milan proposal for Felix

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
AC Milan's move for Chelsea attacker Joao Felix has stalled.

Talks have been held between the two clubs about a move to Italy for the Portugal international.

Sky Italia says Milan directors Giorgio Furlani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have proposed a straight loan arrangement to the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have rejected the proposal, insisting Felix will only for a straight sale.

But a compromise could be reached before the deadline falls tomorrow night if Milan agree to include a obligatory permanent option in the loan offer.

