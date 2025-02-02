Chelsea reject opening AC Milan proposal for Felix

AC Milan's move for Chelsea attacker Joao Felix has stalled.

Talks have been held between the two clubs about a move to Italy for the Portugal international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sky Italia says Milan directors Giorgio Furlani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have proposed a straight loan arrangement to the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have rejected the proposal, insisting Felix will only for a straight sale.

But a compromise could be reached before the deadline falls tomorrow night if Milan agree to include a obligatory permanent option in the loan offer.